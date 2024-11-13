Security Beefed Up In Nawabshah
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2024 | 11:12 PM
Shaheed Benazirabad Police has made the security arrangements very strict on the occasion of local bodies elections on 14 November 2024
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Shaheed Benazirabad Police has made the security arrangements very strict on the occasion of local bodies elections on 14 November 2024.
Following the orders given by SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tonio, more than 800 police officers and personnel have been appointed at all polling stations, including 5 DSPs, 12 inspectors, 18 sub-inspectors and 41 assistants. 90 lady police personnel including sub-inspectors.
There are total 26 polling stations in Shaheed Benazirabad district in which heavy personnel including police commandos have been deployed at sensitive polling stations.
All DSPs and concerned SHOs will personally visit the polling stations periodically and instruct all police personnel to be on high alert.
The SSP requested the conscious people of the district to respect the law and cooperate fully with the police so that the local bodies elections can be conducted in a peaceful manner.
