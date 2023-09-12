Security beefed up in Peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :The City Capital Police on Tuesday beefed up security measures across the provincial capital following the special instructions of CCPO Peshawar Syed Ashfaq Anwar.

Ashfaq Anwar urged people to cooperate with the police and security forces at pickets and during snap-checking to maintain peace in the city.

According to SP Cantt Waqas Rafiq, the divisional SPs along with other units were deployed to monitor the checking process at the blockades, and police officials were directed to take indiscriminate action against the use of tinted glasses in vehicles, unregistered vehicles, and pillion riding.

He said that Ababeel Squad and officials of City Patrolling were assisting the police on pickets and at special checking points in different parts of the city, adding that suspicious persons and undocumented Afghan refugees were also being checked.