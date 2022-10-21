Security beefed up in provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IGP Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has issued directions to the senior police officers including all divisional superintendents of police (SPs) to ensure foolproof security arrangements in wake of the present country situation.

Senior police officers personally visited different areas of the city including mosques, religious places, markets and business hubs to check the security arrangements. All the SPs and sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) issued orders for ensuring stringent security arrangements throughout the city.

Police checked all vehicles, particularly suspicious persons at the entry and exit points of the city.

The Lahore police also conducted search-and-sweep operations around religious places, sensitive installations and important areas of the city. Heavy contingent of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite force, security agencies and Lahore Police participated in the search operations.

According to a spokesperson for the Lahore Police, search operations were aimed at creating a sense of security among citizens and maintaining law and order situation in the provincial capital.