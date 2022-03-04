Security beefed up in provincial metropolis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The security of the provincial metropolis was beefed up on Friday as Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev issued directions to ensure foolproof security arrangements at Masajid, imambargahs, markets, business centres, sensitive installations, religious and other public places.

Senior officers visited different areas of the city, including mosques and religious places, to check security arrangements.

The officials with the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert and conducted effective partroling in the city.

Police also checked vehicles at the entry and exit points of the city.

Meanwhile, search and sweep operations were conducted in various areas of the city and officials of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite force and security agencies participated.

Police checked suspects in various parts of the city with the help of biometric and the latestandroid devices.