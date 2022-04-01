UrduPoint.com

Security Beefed Up In Provincial Metropolis

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2022 | 07:28 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Security of the provincial metropolis was beefed up on Friday in the wake of present country situation and the presence of Australian and Pakistani One Day Cricket teams.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev issued directions to the DIG and SSP Operations Lahore and all divisional SPs to ensure foolproof security arrangements in the city particularly at cricket stadium, residential areas of national and international cricket players, mosques, imambargahs, markets, business centres, sensitive installations, religious and other public places, etc.

Senior officers of Lahore Police visited different areas of the city including mosques and religious places to check the security arrangements.

All the SPs, SDPOs and related officers also reviewed security arrangements throughput the city.

The police officers, along with members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit, remained alert and conducted patrolling at all sensitive mosques and imambargahs. Police also checked all vehicles particularly suspicious persons at the entry and exit points of the city.

Moreover, search-and-sweep operations were conducted around sensitive areas of the city and other important offices and public places.

