Security Beefed Up In Provincial Metropolis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2022 | 07:25 PM

Security beefed up in provincial metropolis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Security of the provincial metropolis was beefed up in the wake of an attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

DIG Operations Lahore Afzal Kausar issued directions to all divisional SPs to ensure foolproof security arrangements at different points of the city including Zaman Park.

Police officers and officials along with members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert and increased partrolling at all sensitive points.

Police also checked all vehicles, particularly suspicious persons, at the entry and exit points of the city.

