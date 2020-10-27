Security beefed up in Punjab

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Tuesday issued directions to put security on high alert in the province, following the Peshawar blast

According to police, the IGP directed the officials to further beef up security at all sensitive places in Punjab.

In addition, all Regional Police Officers (RPOs) and District Police Officers (DPOs) have also been directed to personally monitor all security arrangements in their respective areas.

The provincial police chief also ordered tight security arrangements at all entry and exit points of the province and enhanced patrolling to maintain law and order.

He said that personnel of the Police Response Unit (PRU) and Dolphin Force should enhance patrolling, adding that search, sweep and intelligence based operations should be carried out across the province.