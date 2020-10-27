UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Security Beefed Up In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 4 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 09:06 PM

Security beefed up in Punjab

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Tuesday issued directions to put security on high alert in the province, following the Peshawar blast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Tuesday issued directions to put security on high alert in the province, following the Peshawar blast.

According to police, the IGP directed the officials to further beef up security at all sensitive places in Punjab.

In addition, all Regional Police Officers (RPOs) and District Police Officers (DPOs) have also been directed to personally monitor all security arrangements in their respective areas.

The provincial police chief also ordered tight security arrangements at all entry and exit points of the province and enhanced patrolling to maintain law and order.

He said that personnel of the Police Response Unit (PRU) and Dolphin Force should enhance patrolling, adding that search, sweep and intelligence based operations should be carried out across the province.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Punjab Law And Order Alert All

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy fines 7 businesses for violating COV ..

36 minutes ago

Big Heart Foundation pledges over $1 million to ed ..

51 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Self-Isolates After Conta ..

6 seconds ago

Senegal sounds alarm over migration surge after bo ..

8 seconds ago

COVID-19 claims 5 more lives, infects 335 others: ..

10 seconds ago

University of Peshawar organize 5-day cross cultur ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.