UrduPoint.com

Security Beefed Up In Punjab Assembly Premises

Sumaira FH Published July 22, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Security beefed up in Punjab Assembly premises

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana Friday directed to further beef up security in provincial capital including in surroundings of the Punjab Assembly (PA) in wake of Chief Minister's election.

He directed to provide foolproof security to all assembly members and said that it was among top priorities of police to ensure peace, law and order.

He said that no one would be allowed to create unrest and take the law into hands, adding that 1,400 policemen including four SPs, 11 SDPOs, 17 SHOs, 52 upper sub-ordinates, personnel of dolphin force, anti riot force, elite force and lady police officials have been deployed to avoid any untoward situation.

The personnel of quick response force have also been put on high alert to control any law and order situation, the CCPO said and added that every person entering the PA premises would be thoroughly checked.

He directed to enhance the patrolling near Punjab Assembly and other adjoining areas, while the traffic officials have been directed to ensure smooth traffic flow in city.

The CCPO said that snipers have also been deployed at rooftops of nearby buildings of Punjab Assembly, adding that no unauthorised person or vehicle would be allowed to enter Assembly's premises.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Lahore Chief Minister Police Law And Order Vehicle Traffic Alert All Top Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Newly elected Pir Rafih to vote Hamza Shehbaz in t ..

Newly elected Pir Rafih to vote Hamza Shehbaz in today’s run-off election for ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China welcome interested third parties t ..

Pakistan, China welcome interested third parties to benefit from CPEC

58 minutes ago
 Dollar reaches all time high of Rs228.50 against P ..

Dollar reaches all time high of Rs228.50 against Pak rupee

3 hours ago
 Pakistan reports seven more deaths due to COVID-19

Pakistan reports seven more deaths due to COVID-19

3 hours ago
 Pakistani-American photographer shot dead by ex-hu ..

Pakistani-American photographer shot dead by ex-husband in Chicago

3 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly meets today to elect new leader of ..

Punjab Assembly meets today to elect new leader of house

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.