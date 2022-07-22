Security beefed up in Punjab Assembly premises

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana Friday directed to further beef up security in provincial capital including in surroundings of the Punjab Assembly (PA) in wake of Chief Minister's election.

He directed to provide foolproof security to all assembly members and said that it was among top priorities of police to ensure peace, law and order.

He said that no one would be allowed to create unrest and take the law into hands, adding that 1,400 policemen including four SPs, 11 SDPOs, 17 SHOs, 52 upper sub-ordinates, personnel of dolphin force, anti riot force, elite force and lady police officials have been deployed to avoid any untoward situation.

The personnel of quick response force have also been put on high alert to control any law and order situation, the CCPO said and added that every person entering the PA premises would be thoroughly checked.

He directed to enhance the patrolling near Punjab Assembly and other adjoining areas, while the traffic officials have been directed to ensure smooth traffic flow in city.

The CCPO said that snipers have also been deployed at rooftops of nearby buildings of Punjab Assembly, adding that no unauthorised person or vehicle would be allowed to enter Assembly's premises.