Security Beefed Up In Quetta During Muharram

Published August 06, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Security beefed up in Quetta during Muharram

Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Department has chalked out concerted security plan for 7th Muharram processions throughout the province with deployment of heavy contingent of law enforcers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Department has chalked out concerted security plan for 7th Muharram processions throughout the province with deployment of heavy contingent of law enforcers.

"About 2000 personnel of law enforcement agencies have been deployed across the province to maintain peace and avert any untoward incident," Home and Tribal Affairs officials told media on Saturday.

They said a ban on pillion riding has been imposed throughout the province till 10th Muharram besides suspending the cellular network services in Quetta and some other parts of the province.

"Monitoring cells and control rooms have also been established at provincial, divisional and district level to keep vigil on the Muharram processions," he maintained.

No untoward incident has so far been reported from across the province.

