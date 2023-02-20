UrduPoint.com

Security Beefed Up In South Punjab To Prevent Mishaps: Addl IGP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2023

Security beefed up in South Punjab to prevent mishaps: Addl IGP

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab, Maqsood-Ul-Hassan said that security has been beefed up in South Punjab by keeping in view the ongoing terrorism threats in the country to avoid any untoward incident.

During a visit to the Chinese Camp to review security arrangements here on Monday, the additional IGP said that foolproof security for foreigners was the government's top priority and added that all possible resources were being utilized for this purpose. He said that security has been tightened in South Punjab as strict checking was being ensured at entry and exit points of all cities besides sensitive places.

He said that Jawans of police force were ready and prepared to deal with any emergency, adding that all concerned departments were making joint efforts to ensure tight security arrangements to prevent any untoward incident.

The Additional IGP also met with the Chinese Camp's engineers and security officials. He directed officials to remain alert and keep a vigil on suspicious activities and persons around them.

