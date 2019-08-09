Security beefed up in trains, railway stations on Eid

Inspector General Pakistan Railways Police Wajid Zia has issued instructions on Friday to all SPs Railways to tighten security in trains as well as stations to avoid any untoward incident during the Eid-ul-Azha days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Inspector General Pakistan Railways Police Wajid Zia has issued instructions on Friday to all SPs Railways to tighten security in trains as well as stations to avoid any untoward incident during the Eid-ul-Azha days.

According to a notification, he directed all SPs Railways to depute sufficient force at exit/ entry points of all stations and keep strict watch on suspicious persons to bar the entry of unauthorized person to railway stations. PR Police Commando Force will be deputed at sensitive and vulnerable installations and in trains, while the bomb disposal staff would also be utilized for search of luggage and passengers at the railway stations.

The IGP also directed all SPs Railways to conduct complete check/ search of empty rakes before trains are stationed at platforms. He said that all SPs Railways would remain present on Eid holidays and randomly check trains, stations and escorting staff. He said Pakistan Railways is a national asset and it is the responsibility of every policeman to save it at any cost.

The number of passengers are increasing day by day at railway stations/ trains due to Eid-ul-Azha days. The Railway administration has arranged special trains across the country to cater to the additional passengers.