Security Beefed Up, Pillion Riding Banned On Yom-e-Ali
Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 09:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) On the occasion of Youm-e-Shahadat of Hazrat Imam Ali (AS) on 21st Ramzan-ul-Mubarak on March 22, the Commissioner Hyderabad Division Bilal Ahmed Memon has imposed a ban on pillion riding on motorbike in all 9 districts of the division.
According to a notification issued here on Friday, the ban would remain in place for 2 days.The ban had been enforced under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).
The Commissioner has authorized the police to book violators of the ban under section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code.
Meanwhile, the police spokesman Awais Rajput informed that SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio visited the city's entry and exit points to take stock of the deployment.
He told that the SSP also visited various commercial areas and interacted with the cops who were deployed for security.
The SSP directed the DSPs and SHOs to maintain failsafe security for Yom-e-Ali processions and events, he added.The SSP also instructed the cops to carry out patrolling in the city.
Security beefed up, pillion riding banned on Yom-e-Ali
