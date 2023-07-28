Security beefed up to maintain peace on Ashura in AJK

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) , The law enforcement authorities have beefed up the security to maintain peace on Youm-e-Ashur on Saturday.

With the induction of extra police contingents at the vulnerable points the places of worships including the Imam Bargahs have been in high security alert to maintain peace and tranquility with prime focus to frustrate any untoward incident in the area during religious gatherings of Muharram, official sources told APP here on Friday.

It may be added that complete sectarian harmony prevails across AJK following the mutual harmony among all sects and brotherhood among the Muslims belonging to all schools of thought besides the minority communities.

The AJK government including the State Police authorities have given final touches to the fool proof security arrangements across AJK including in all three districts of Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher in this division.

The authorities have decided to put the police on high alert at all the entry and exit points leading to the AJK districts to discourage the entry of any unscrupulous and anti-social element.

Besides Divisional Commissioners and DIGs of police of all three divisions, Deputy Commissioners of all ten districts of AJK as well as the concerned district police chiefs and senior officials of other law enforcement agencies have linked the fool proof security arrangements in this connection for implementation during whole of the holy month especially on the sanctified days of 9th and 10th of Muharram ul Haram respectively on Friday and Saturday.

Authorities have principally decided to post additional police forces in plain clothes besides in uniform at all the vulnerable points in AJK to maintain peace and order during Muharram-ul-Haram.