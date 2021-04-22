UrduPoint.com
Security Beefs Up In Garrison City After Quetta Blast

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 03:53 PM

Security beefs up in garrison city after Quetta blast

The district administration has beefed up security of the garrison city after a terrorist attack in Quetta on Wednesday night that claimed around at least four lives and left around a dozen injured

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration has beefed up security of the garrison city after a terrorist attack in Quetta on Wednesday night that claimed around at least four lives and left around a dozen injured.

According to a police spokesman, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas had directed the authorities concerned to further enhance the security of Bazaars, mosques, Imambargahs, worship places and other sensitive areas of the district.

The spokesman said, patrolling of Elite Force has been enhanced in the city while commandos have also been deployed along with police personnel at special check posts.

The security has been tightened at outer and inner check posts of the city, he told and added that strict vigilance and vehicles checking at entry and exit points was started.

The CPO condemned the explosion in Quetta terming it coward act of terrorism.

Earlier, the CPO visited various areas of the city to check the security and to uplift the moral of the force. During his visit, the CPO intermingled with the officers and personnel at their duty points and commended for showing good performance during their duty.

Injured Attack Terrorist Quetta Police Visit Vehicles Moral

