Security Boosted In AJK Ahead Of Eid-ul-Fitr

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2025 | 12:30 AM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has intensified security measures to maintain peace and order during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

A senior AJK government officer from law enforcement agency told APP on Tuesday that additional police forces, both in uniform and plain clothes, have been deployed at busy sites, including shopping malls, bazaars, mosques, and open spaces.

Magistrates will head the security teams to ensure law and order.

The police are on high alert, with round-the-clock patrols intensified across the district, tehsil headquarters, and towns. Security personnel in plain clothes will also be stationed outside mosques and open spaces to monitor suspicious activities.

These measures aim to maintain the prevailing peace and order in AJK during the festive period.

APP/ahr/378

More Stories From Pakistan