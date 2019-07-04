UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Security Bunkers Outside Sharif Family’s Jati Umra Residence Removed

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 minute ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 11:56 AM

Security bunkers outside Sharif family’s Jati Umra residence removed

The police personnel deployed at Jati Umra was already called back by their respective police stations.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 4th July, 2019) The security bunkers outside Sharif family Jati Umra residence have been bulldozed.

According to details, the orders to remove the bunkers were given a few days ago which were implemented today.

The bunkers were placed for security purposes.

The police personnel deployed at Jati Umra was already called back by their respective police stations.

The government also wants to send bills to the Sharif family asking it to pay the government billions of rupees illegally spent on their security, fencing of residences, medical expenses and travel.

According to government claims, Rs 1000 million of public money was spent by Nawaz Sharif on the security and fencing of his Jati Umra residence, while 2700 policemen were deployed for the security of his residence and Rs 2000 million were spent on that account.

Moreover, it said that the Punjab Government issued notifications declaring four houses in Model Town, Jati Umra and Defence Housing Authority as camp offices of Shehbaz Sharif. An M17 helicopter was bought with Rs 1300 million while Rs 340 million was spent to pay for the employees, security, fencing, VVIP flights and entertainment at the four camp offices, government ministers claim.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Police Government Of Punjab Money Family Government Billion Million Housing

Recent Stories

Emirates launches new service to Porto

12 minutes ago

Australia's Woolworths to unload alcohol, gaming o ..

9 minutes ago

Govt to help affected families of capsized boat in ..

9 minutes ago

Zardari owns over 40 benami properties near Bilawa ..

21 minutes ago

S. Korean president's approval rating jumps after ..

27 minutes ago

Seoul says now is time to focus on U.S.-N. Korea t ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.