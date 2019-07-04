Security bunkers outside Sharif family’s Jati Umra residence removed

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The police personnel deployed at Jati Umra was already called back by their respective police stations.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 4th July, 2019) The security bunkers outside Sharif family Jati Umra residence have been bulldozed.

According to details, the orders to remove the bunkers were given a few days ago which were implemented today.

The bunkers were placed for security purposes.

The government also wants to send bills to the Sharif family asking it to pay the government billions of rupees illegally spent on their security, fencing of residences, medical expenses and travel.

According to government claims, Rs 1000 million of public money was spent by Nawaz Sharif on the security and fencing of his Jati Umra residence, while 2700 policemen were deployed for the security of his residence and Rs 2000 million were spent on that account.

Moreover, it said that the Punjab Government issued notifications declaring four houses in Model Town, Jati Umra and Defence Housing Authority as camp offices of Shehbaz Sharif. An M17 helicopter was bought with Rs 1300 million while Rs 340 million was spent to pay for the employees, security, fencing, VVIP flights and entertainment at the four camp offices, government ministers claim.