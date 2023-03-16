Security cameras installed in markets: CPO

UrduPoint.com

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana said that security cameras were being installed at markets to control crime in the city.

Inaugurating security cameras installation at three markets Chowk Shaheedan, Old Gunna Mandi and Shaheen Market here on Thursday, the city police officer said that all possible resources were being utilized to ensure foolproof security arrangements at markets and added that security cameras were also being installed for this purpose.

He said that security cameras would help control crime in markets and provide a sense of security to traders and citizens.

He lauded traders for cooperation with police in making arrangements in maintaining law and order situation.

