Security cameras to be installed at sensitive polling stations: CPO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia said that security cameras would be installed at sensitive polling stations established across the district for General Election 2024.

Chairing a meeting of police officers in Police Lines here on Friday he said that police would make tight security arrangements for general elections. In this regard, Faisalabad was divided into sectors, sub sector and clusters in addition to imposing ban on display of weapons and aerial firing under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

He directed the police officers including all SHOs to take strict action against the law violators in addition to taking surety bonds from those who were found involved in any kind of brawl.

He said that CCTV cameras would be installed at all sensitive polling stations while the police officials would remain alert on February 08 to ensure free, fair and transparent elections under a peaceful atmosphere.

SSP Operations Hasan Javaid Bhatti, SSP Investigation Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ajmal and others were also present in the meeting.