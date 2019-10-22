UrduPoint.com
Security Cameras To Be Installed In F-10 Markaz

Tue 22nd October 2019

The Islamabad police officials Tuesday held meeting with traders and owners of various shops in F-10 Markaz and decided to install cameras at entry and exit points of the market to improve security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Islamabad police officials Tuesday held meeting with traders and owners of various shops in F-10 Markaz and decided to install cameras at entry and exit points of the market to improve security.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Shalimar Circle, ASP Rana Abdul Wahab along with other police officials conducted meeting with business community of F-10 Markaz. Police officials and traders exchanged the views to improve security around the business areas.

It is worth mentioning that IGP Islamabad has directed all police officials for such meetings with traders' community to improve overall security measures in place there.

ASP Rana Abdul Wahab asked all the participants to maintain complete coordination with police and discuss their issues with police without any hesitation. He asked to install cameras at the exit and entry points of the market to curb dacoity as well as theft incidents and secure its recording.

Police are ready to cooperate with them, he told traders and asked to take self-precautionary measures like hiring trained security guards of well-reputed companies who should have familiarity to weapons.

The traders appreciated this gesture of Islamabad police initiated on the special directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and assured their complete cooperation with police.

ASP appealed them to keep vigilant eye around their surroundings and inform police in case of observing any suspicious activity. He said that such interactions would be helpful towards community policing in the city.

It was agreed to remove illegal parking areas in collaboration with Islamabad Traffic Police and district administration.

