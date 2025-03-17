Security Conference Held To Review Law And Order Ahead Of Eid
Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2025 | 06:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) A high-level security meeting chaired by Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Muhammad Shamraiz was held at the Rangers headquarters to assess Karachi's overall law and order situation.
The meeting focused on reviewing the special security plan for upcoming religious events, including Youm-e-Ali, the final days of Ramzan, Chand Raat, and Eid-ul-Fitr, said a news release on Monday.
Discussions were held on intensifying joint operations by Rangers and police against habitual criminals in the city, with additional measures to strengthen security checks at Karachi’s entry and exit points.
Authorities emphasized strict adherence to the provided directives in accordance with laws and regulations. The meeting also included a strategic review to ensure law and order and monitor elements involved in spreading hatred, illegal collection of Zakat, and extremist activities.
Key officials, including the IGP Sindh, Commissioner Karachi, Additional IGPs of Special Branch, Operations Branch, Joint DG Intelligence Bureau, DIGPs, and senior officers from the police, Rangers, and intelligence agencies, participated in the meeting.
Recent Stories
Model Nadia Hussain apologizes to FIA over bribery allegation
Pakistan Business Council Sharjah Hosts Prestigious Suhoor Gathering with Dignit ..
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Attends Ramadan Suhoor at Ismaili Centre Dubai, H ..
Grand Iftar Dinner Honoring Journalists in Ajman
No proposal to increase salaries, pensions under consideration this year: FinMin
Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center hosts first 'Rescue Night' event
Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution to regulate free zone establishments opera ..
SBA strengthens emirate’s presence in global literary scene at London Book Fai ..
DHA adopts new standards to enhance mental health services, patient safety
Sharjah’s AED25 billion coastal development to enhance emirate's real estate l ..
Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry leaders
ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emirate
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shafqat Shah condemns Terrorist Attack on Security Forces Convoy6 minutes ago
-
DC visits hospital6 minutes ago
-
Debt policy, fiscal policy statements, performance monitoring report laid in NA6 minutes ago
-
Transporters overcharging passengers to face fines, legal action, possible closures: Sharjeel6 minutes ago
-
India's anti-Pakistan narrative vitiates bilateral environment, impedes peace, cooperation: FO spox6 minutes ago
-
ICT admin crack downs on price gouging continues6 minutes ago
-
PM calls for concerted efforts to eliminate Hepatitis C from Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
Police takes father, grandpa into custody after girl’s death6 minutes ago
-
DC reviews security6 minutes ago
-
Security conference held to review law and order ahead of Eid6 minutes ago
-
NA refers two bills to committees16 minutes ago
-
NA passes two resolutions to extend ordinances16 minutes ago