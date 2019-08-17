Security Council members felt serious concern regarding the human rights situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir:Chinese Ambassador Zhang

Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun told reporters that the Security Council members felt serious concern regarding the human rights situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and that parties to the dispute should refrain from unilateral action that might aggravate the situation

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun told reporters that the Security Council members felt serious concern regarding the human rights situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and that parties to the dispute should refrain from unilateral action that might aggravate the situation.

Zhang termed the situation in Kashmir was "already very tense and very dangerous." "China had requested the UN Security Council to meet after Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi wrote a letter to the UN, which was delivered by Pakistan's Ambassador Dr Maleeha Lodhi. "The Security Council has just held an informal consultation and listened very carefully to the briefings and reports from the secretariat, including the briefing from the military observer group on the ground that helped us understand the situation better. The Secretary General also issued a statement a few days ago," said Zhang as the region faced a tense standoff.

"Members have expressed that there are serious concerns concerning the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. They are also concerned about the human rights situation there and it is the general view of the members that parties concerned should refrain from taking any unilateral action, which might further aggravate tensions.

" "China holds the view that the issue of Jammu Kashmir is an issue left from history between India and Pakistan. According to UNSC resolutions, the status of Kashmir is undecided and it is an internationally recognized dispute. The Kashmir issue should be resolved properly through peaceful means in accordance with the UN charter, the relevant SC resolutions and bilateral agreements. This represents the international community's consensus," said the Chinese ambassador.

"It is obvious that the constitutional amendment by India has changed the status quo in Kashmir, causing tension in the region. China is deeply concerned about the current situation and opposes any unilateral action that complicates the situation," he added.

Meanwhile, Indian Ambassador to the UN Akbaruddin said developments with regard to Article 370 of the Indian Constitution were an internal Indian matter. However, he said, New Delhi was ready to talk to Pakistan for peace provided there was an end to terrorism.