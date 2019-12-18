UrduPoint.com
Security Council Must Play Its Role In Giving Right To Self Determination To Innocent Kashmir's: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 02:41 PM

Security Council must play its role in giving right to self determination to innocent Kashmir's: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Security Council must play its role in giving right to self determination to innocent Kashmiris.In an issued statement on Wednesday Foreign Minister said that aggressive Indian acts along the Line of Control (LoC) in recent days have posed serious threats to peace and security

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th December, 2019) Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Security Council must play its role in giving right to self determination to innocent Kashmiris.In an issued statement on Wednesday Foreign Minister said that aggressive Indian acts along the Line of Control (LoC) in recent days have posed serious threats to peace and security.He said India has penned a new chapter of brutality in Kashmir for the last four months.Qureshi said it is the responsibility of Security Council that it should play their role in giving right to self determination to Kashmiris .

He said Pakistan has demanded of United Nations that it should upgrade the monitoring of LoC so that ceasefire violations could be stopped.On the other hand, China has once again raised the issue of Kashmir in the Security Council upon the demand of Pakistan.China has once again sought detail briefing upon Kashmir in Security Council while making letter of Pakistani Foreign Minister basis .Briefing will be given by United Nations observer mission doing supervision of LoC.

