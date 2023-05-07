UrduPoint.com

Security Deployed At Churches

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Security deployed at churches

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :On the directions of District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, foolproof security has been provided to churches across the district.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas had directed to deploy police personnel at churches to provide security to them.

"Following the directives of DPO Bahawalpur, adequate numbers of police officials and personnel had been deployed at churches," he said.

He said that the police had also been deployed on entry and exit points of the district to maintain law and order.

