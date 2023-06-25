Security deployed at churches in city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :On the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Muhammad Abbas, police personnel were deployed at churches for security here on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, DPO directed all SDPOs, SHOs and other relevant officials to ensure deployment of police personnel at churches across the district to provide security for Sunday prayers.

A number of police officials and personnel were deployed in and around the churches where faithful had visited to participate in Sunday prayers, he added.