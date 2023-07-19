Open Menu

Security Finalized For 1st Muharram

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2023 | 08:45 PM

The police department has finalized security plan for 1st day of Muharram-ul-Haraam 1445 Hijri (Thursday)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :The police department has finalized security plan for 1st day of Muharram-ul-Haraam 1445 Hijri (Thursday) by deputing 5 Superintendents Police (SPs), 13 Deputy Superintendents Police (DSPs), 11 Inspectors, 34 Sub Inspectors (SIs), 307 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs) and more than 2210 constables/head constables for Muharram security in district Faisalabad.

Police spokesman Sub Inspector (SI) Junaid Ahmad said here on Wednesday that as many as 172 Majalis and 6 processions would be arranged on 1st day of Muharram-ul-Haraam.

He said that 52 Majalis would be held in Jaranwala Division, 45 in Iqbal Division, 32 in Sadar Division, 29 in Madina Town Division and 14 Majalis in Lyallpur Division whereas 4 processions would be taken out from Iqbal Division and one procession each from Madina Town and Lyallpur divisions.

He said that the police would provide four-tier security to the Muharram processions at all places. In first circle the volunteers would conduct body search and identification of the participants while walk-through gates and metal detectors would be used at third security tier.

In other two tiers, the security personnel would watch and keep vigilant eye on the movement of suspects and miscreants.

Various teams of Elite Force, Dolphin Force and Quick Response Force would also remain busy in patrolling in different parts of the district to avert any untoward incident before its occurrence, spokesman added.

