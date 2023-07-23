Open Menu

Security Finalized For 4th Muharram With 2,317 Personnel

Faizan Hashmi Published July 23, 2023 | 12:00 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :The police department has finalized security plan for 4th day of Muharram-ul-Haraam 1445 Hijrah (Sunday) by deputing 2,317 security personnel including five Superintendents Police (SPs), 13 Deputy Superintendents Police (DSPs), 11 Inspectors, 35 Sub Inspectors (SIs), 333 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs), 124 Head Constables and 1,748 constables/lady constables for Muharram security in district Faisalabad.

Police spokesman Sub Inspector (SI) Junaid Ahmad said here Saturday that as many as 186 majalis and nine mourning processions would be arranged on 4th day of Muharram-ul-Haraam.

He said that 58 Majalis would be held in Jaranwala Division, 49 in Iqbal Division, 36 in Sadar Division, 29 in Madina Division and 14 Majlis in Lyallpur Division whereas three mourning processions would be taken out from Iqbal Division and two processions each from Madina, Sadar and Lyallpur divisions.

He said that the police would provide four-circle security to the mourning processions at all places. In first circle the volunteers would conduct body search and identification of the procession participants while walk through gates and metal detectors would be used at third security circle. In other two circles, the security personnel would watch and keep vigil eye on the suspects and miscreants.

Various teams of Elite Force and Dolphin Force would also remain busy in patrolling in different parts of the district to take prompt action to avert any untoward incident before its occurrence, the spokesman added.

