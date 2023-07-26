Security finalized for 8th Muharram

The police department has finalized security plan for 8th day of Muharram-ul-Haraam 1445 Hijri

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The police department has finalized security plan for 8th day of Muharram-ul-Haraam 1445 Hijri (Thursday) by deputing more than 2300 personnel including 5 Superintendents Police (SPs), 13 Deputy Superintendents Police (DSPs), 17 Inspectors, 77 Sub Inspectors (SIs), 292 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs), 145 head constables, 1750 constables/lady constables for Muharram security in district Faisalabad.

Police spokesman Sub Inspector (SI) Junaid Ahamd said here on Wednesday that as many as 165 Majalis and 63 mourning processions would be arranged on 8th day of Muharram-ul-Haraam including 19 Majalis and 4 processions in Lyallpur division, 43 Majalis and 16 processions in Iqbal division, 24 Majalis and 13 processions in Madina Town division, 47 Majalis and 21 processions in Jaranwala division, 31 Majalis and 9 processions in Sadar division.

He said that the police would provide four-tier security to the mourning processions at all places. In first tier the volunteers would conduct body search and identification of the procession participants while walk through gates and metal detectors would be used at third security tier. In other two tiers, the security personnel would watch and keep vigilant eye on the suspects and miscreants.

Various teams of Elite Force and Dolphin Force would also remain busy in patrolling in different parts of the district to take prompt action to avert any untoward incident before its occurrence, spokesman added.