Open Menu

Security Finalized For 8th Muharram

Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2023 | 11:23 PM

Security finalized for 8th Muharram

The police department has finalized security plan for 8th day of Muharram-ul-Haraam 1445 Hijri

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The police department has finalized security plan for 8th day of Muharram-ul-Haraam 1445 Hijri (Thursday) by deputing more than 2300 personnel including 5 Superintendents Police (SPs), 13 Deputy Superintendents Police (DSPs), 17 Inspectors, 77 Sub Inspectors (SIs), 292 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs), 145 head constables, 1750 constables/lady constables for Muharram security in district Faisalabad.

Police spokesman Sub Inspector (SI) Junaid Ahamd said here on Wednesday that as many as 165 Majalis and 63 mourning processions would be arranged on 8th day of Muharram-ul-Haraam including 19 Majalis and 4 processions in Lyallpur division, 43 Majalis and 16 processions in Iqbal division, 24 Majalis and 13 processions in Madina Town division, 47 Majalis and 21 processions in Jaranwala division, 31 Majalis and 9 processions in Sadar division.

He said that the police would provide four-tier security to the mourning processions at all places. In first tier the volunteers would conduct body search and identification of the procession participants while walk through gates and metal detectors would be used at third security tier. In other two tiers, the security personnel would watch and keep vigilant eye on the suspects and miscreants.

Various teams of Elite Force and Dolphin Force would also remain busy in patrolling in different parts of the district to take prompt action to avert any untoward incident before its occurrence, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Jaranwala All Muharram

Recent Stories

24 killed in Senegal bus crash

24 killed in Senegal bus crash

5 minutes ago
 PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhamm ..

PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

5 minutes ago
 Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in N ..

Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in National Currencies - BRICS Ban ..

4 minutes ago
 PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam' ..

PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam's new novel

15 minutes ago
 Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

15 minutes ago
 Support for Poland's Ruling Party, Opposition Almo ..

Support for Poland's Ruling Party, Opposition Almost Equal - Poll

15 minutes ago
CBUAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

CBUAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

27 minutes ago
 US Senate Minority Leader McConnell Says Feeling ' ..

US Senate Minority Leader McConnell Says Feeling 'Fine' After Falling Silent at ..

17 minutes ago
 New fires in heat-hit Greece force evacuations

New fires in heat-hit Greece force evacuations

33 minutes ago
 Russia, Egypt Have Promising Energy Projects - Put ..

Russia, Egypt Have Promising Energy Projects - Putin

33 minutes ago
 Fed Raises Rates to 22-Year High After 25-Basis Po ..

Fed Raises Rates to 22-Year High After 25-Basis Points Added

33 minutes ago
 EasyLease revenue grows by 37.5% to AED139 million ..

EasyLease revenue grows by 37.5% to AED139 million in H1 2023

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan