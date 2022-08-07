Security finalized for 9th Muharram

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :The security plan for 9th Muharram has been finalized in the district.

Police spokesman Muneeb Ahsan said here on Sunday that 138 Majalis and 93 mourning processions would be held on 9th Muharram in the district and for their security, 5 SPs, 13 DSPs, 14 Inspectors, 62 Sub Inspectors (SIs), 315 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs), 2405 constables/head constables and more than 500 volunteers would be deputed in Faisalabad.

Giving details, he said that 40 Majalis would be held in Jaranwala Division, 32 in Iqbal Division, 27 in Sadr Division, 22 in Madina Division and 17 Majlis in Lyallpur Division.

Similarly, 26 mourning processions would be taken out from Iqbal division, 23 from Jaranwala division, 18 from Madina division, 19 from Sadr division and 7 processions from Lyallpur division.

He said that police would provide four-tier circle security to the mourning processions and Majalis at all places.

In first circle, volunteers would conduct body search and identification of procession participants, whereas, walk-through gates and metal detectors would be used at third security circle.

In other two circles, the security personnel would watch and keep vigil on suspects and miscreants to foil their nefarious designs.

Ten teams of elite force would also remain busy on 9th Muharram in patrollingin different parts of the district, especially, in sensitive areas to avert anyuntoward incident, he added.