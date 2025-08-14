Security Finalized For Chehlum Processions In Rawalpindi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2025 | 01:45 AM
City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani on Wednesday chaired a meeting at Police Lines Headquarters to finalize security arrangements for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani on Wednesday chaired a meeting at Police Lines Headquarters to finalize security arrangements for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).
Senior officers including SSP Operations, SP Potohar, SP Rawal, SP CIA, SP Security, as well as representatives from the Peace Committee, Traders Association, and procession organizers attended the meeting.
CPO Hamdani said the Rawalpindi Police, in line with Punjab government directives, had completed a comprehensive security plan and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) being implemented in letter and spirit.
He warned that negligence in duty would not be tolerated and urged Ulema to play a vital role in promoting harmony and peace.
“Your continued cooperation is critical to ensuring law and order,” the CPO added.
Religious scholars present at the meeting reaffirmed their commitment to fostering tolerance, unity, and social cohesion. The meeting concluded with special prayers for the safety, peace, and prosperity of the country.
Recent Stories
Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing synergy project
National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Champi ..
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..
UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance
UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious affairs
Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues for H1/25
Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit of AED415 million
Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC performs UAE’s youngest infant li ..
Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainability at Expo Osaka 2025's UAE ..
Security finalized for Chehlum Processions in Rawalpindi
Rawalpindi Cantt Traders Association hold ceremony to mark Independence Day
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori joins ‘Maarka-e-Haq - Independence Celebrat ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPM for renewed dedication to fortify Pakistan’s global standing, advance strategic interests38 minutes ago
-
"Marka-e-Haq" Music Concert held at National Stadium to mark 78th Independence Day48 minutes ago
-
Iranian cultural envoy greets Pakistan on Independence Day, hopes for stronger bilateral ties58 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti vows to defeat foreign-backed militants spreading hatred in Balochistan1 hour ago
-
Security finalized for Chehlum Processions in Rawalpindi3 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Cantt Traders Association hold ceremony to mark Independence Day3 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori joins ‘Maarka-e-Haq - Independence Celebration’ camel rally i ..8 minutes ago
-
PML-N Women Wing holds ceremony to mark Independence Day3 minutes ago
-
Court vacates stay order, ends Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum’s tenure as HEC ED40 minutes ago
-
Independence Day marked at Kohsar University40 minutes ago
-
Car-Jeep, motorcycle rally held to mark Pakistan's Independence Day40 minutes ago
-
Chinese Consul General calls on Acting Governor Punjab40 minutes ago