Security finalized for Chehlum Processions in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani on Wednesday chaired a meeting at Police Lines Headquarters to finalize security arrangements for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

Senior officers including SSP Operations, SP Potohar, SP Rawal, SP CIA, SP Security, as well as representatives from the Peace Committee, Traders Association, and procession organizers attended the meeting.

CPO Hamdani said the Rawalpindi Police, in line with Punjab government directives, had completed a comprehensive security plan and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) being implemented in letter and spirit.

He warned that negligence in duty would not be tolerated and urged Ulema to play a vital role in promoting harmony and peace.

“Your continued cooperation is critical to ensuring law and order,” the CPO added.

Religious scholars present at the meeting reaffirmed their commitment to fostering tolerance, unity, and social cohesion. The meeting concluded with special prayers for the safety, peace, and prosperity of the country.