Open Menu

Security Finalized For Chehlum Processions In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2025 | 01:45 AM

Security finalized for Chehlum Processions in Rawalpindi

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani on Wednesday chaired a meeting at Police Lines Headquarters to finalize security arrangements for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani on Wednesday chaired a meeting at Police Lines Headquarters to finalize security arrangements for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

Senior officers including SSP Operations, SP Potohar, SP Rawal, SP CIA, SP Security, as well as representatives from the Peace Committee, Traders Association, and procession organizers attended the meeting.

CPO Hamdani said the Rawalpindi Police, in line with Punjab government directives, had completed a comprehensive security plan and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) being implemented in letter and spirit.

He warned that negligence in duty would not be tolerated and urged Ulema to play a vital role in promoting harmony and peace.

“Your continued cooperation is critical to ensuring law and order,” the CPO added.

Religious scholars present at the meeting reaffirmed their commitment to fostering tolerance, unity, and social cohesion. The meeting concluded with special prayers for the safety, peace, and prosperity of the country.

Recent Stories

Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing s ..

Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing synergy project

18 minutes ago
 National Paralympic Committee to participate in Br ..

National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Champi ..

33 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of ..

UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance

1 hour ago
 UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious aff ..

UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious affairs

1 hour ago
 Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues ..

Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues for H1/25

1 hour ago
Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit ..

Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit of AED415 million

1 hour ago
 Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC perfo ..

Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC performs UAE’s youngest infant li ..

1 hour ago
 Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainab ..

Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainability at Expo Osaka 2025's UAE ..

1 hour ago
 Security finalized for Chehlum Processions in Rawa ..

Security finalized for Chehlum Processions in Rawalpindi

3 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Cantt Traders Association hold ceremony ..

Rawalpindi Cantt Traders Association hold ceremony to mark Independence Day

3 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori joins ‘Maarka ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori joins ‘Maarka-e-Haq - Independence Celebrat ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan