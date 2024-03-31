Security for 622 Churches enhanced for Easter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Lahore Police implemented top-notch security arrangements for 622 churches across the city on the occasion of Easter.

Additionally, security was provided for recreational spots. This was stated by Lahore Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana in a statement issued on Sunday. He said that field officers remained present in the field for monitoring security at churches and recreational areas.

The CCPO Lahore underlined that effective measures were taken to ensure smooth traffic flow around churches and recreational venues. Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit, and Elite Force teams continued effective patrolling around the churches.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana highlighted that Lahore Police carried out patrolling and surveillance duties with a sense of duty to protect the lives and property of citizens on Easter. Nadeem Kamran, Bishop of Lahore, Church of Pakistan, appreciated the Lahore Police for performing their security duty with complete responsibility at Christian places of worship and other events. He expressed gratitude to the Lahore Police and CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana for providing excellent security for the Christian places of worship.