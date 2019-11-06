UrduPoint.com
Security For Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH), Processions, Mehafil To Be Ensured

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Inspector General Police, Punjab, Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan directed the officers to ensure security of sensitive processions and Mahafil in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) by utilizing all available resources.

Presiding the RPOs, DPOs video link conference at central police office here on Wednesday, he said special security arrangements should be ensured at worship places of minorities on the route of central processions of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH).

He further said in sensitive districts, CCTV cameras, metal detectors and walk-through gates must be used for the security of processions and also search sweep and combing operations must be geared up in the vicinity of important Mosques, shrines, markets and religious places.

He further directed to consider the suggestions of civil society, organisers of processions, local religious scholars and notables while making security arrangements .

He also directed to speed up the intelligence based operations to arrest the proclaimed offenders across the province.

He also directed the DPOs to review the pending cases of oversees Pakistanis and conclude them in their own supervision.

He warned that in case of any negligence or delay in overseas Pakistani cases departmental action will be taken.

He further directed to speed up crackdown against the drug peddlers and intelligence based operations in the vicinity of educational institutes', hostels and other places be conducted so that all such elements could be brought to justice. During the conference, security arrangements for Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH), crime graph, arrest of proclaimed offenders and crackdown against the drug peddlers were discussed in detail.

During the meeting, Addl IG Operations Inam Ghani briefed on security arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations that in all districts total 62274 officers and officials were being deputed for the security of 1585 Mehfil-e-Milad and 2363 processions across Punjab.

Among these are 404 gazetted officers 923 inspectors 2734 sub inspectors, 5058 ASIs 4081 head constables, 40451 constables, 7953 police national volunteers and 670 special police officials while for the security of sensitive processions and Mehfil e Milad 187 walk-through gates, 8344 metal detectors and 2654 CCTV camera will also be installed.

He also appreciated the crackdown against drug peddlers and directed to speed up the crackdown to permanently eliminate the elements involved in the heinous trade.

Additional IGs, DIGs and other officers were present.

