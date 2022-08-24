LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The Cabinet Standing Committee on Law and Order, in its meeting held under the chairmanship of Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Cooperatives and Environment Punjab Muhammad Basharat Raja on Wednesday, reviewed arrangements and security for England's cricket team's upcoming visit to Lahore and necessary decisions were taken.

Home Minister Punjab Hashim Dogar, Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal, Additional Chief Secretary Home Asadullah and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

The ACS Home gave a briefing on the security plan for the English team.

Addressing the meeting of cabinet, Basharat Raja said that the expected visit of the England team was an important development regarding the revival of international sports in Pakistan. "We will provide VVIP level security to the England team," he said.

The meeting was apprised that after playing four matches in Karachi, the English team would play three T20 matches in Lahore on Sept 28, 30 and Oct 2. "The security plan made for the recent visit of the Australian team should be followed" directed the chair.

The provincial minister directed that the public should have minimum traffic inconvenience during the Pakistan England series in Lahore. Home Minister Hashim Dogar directed the district administration Lahore to timely make all arrangements.

He said that DIG Operations Lahore would be the chief security officer for the visiting England team.

The cabinet committee also approved upgrade plan of the Safe City Lahore system. Home Minister said that the final decision on the upgradation will be taken by the Punjab cabinet.