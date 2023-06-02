Security for Juma prayers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The police made strict security arrangements for Juma prayers in the city, in collaboration with the law-enforcement agencies, to avoid any untoward incident.

A spokesman said on Friday that additional force had been deployed at mosques, imambargahs and madaras for Juma congregations.

He said patrolling mobiles were also vigilant to maintain law and order in the city and other public places.