Security For Juma Prayers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Security for Juma prayers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The district police made special security arrangements for Juma prayers here on Friday.

A police spokesman said that over 1,500 police were deployed for ensuring tight security at 970 mosques of the district. The DPO monitored the security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident.

