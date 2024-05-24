Security For Juma Prayers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2024 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The district police made special security arrangements for Juma prayers here on Friday.
A police spokesman said that over 1,500 police were deployed for ensuring tight security at 970 mosques of the district. The DPO monitored the security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident.
