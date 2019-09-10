Security for main procession of Muharram 10

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan on Tuesday said that 24 DSPs, 87 inspectors, 455 upper subordinates and more than 5,000 policemen under the supervision of 14 SPs were performing security duties at main procession of Muharram 10.

He said that security had been further enhanced to ensure peace and law and order in provincial capital, adding that lady policemen and volunteers had also been deployed to check women participants of the procession.

The DIG said that the personnel of Special Security Unit (SSU), Anti-Riot Force, Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) were performing security duties along the route of procession.

Ashfaq Khan said that processions were being continuously monitored through CCTV cameras of Punjab Safe Cities Authorities.