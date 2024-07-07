Security for Muharram reviewed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi Sunday chaired a meeting to review security arrangement for Muharram.

SP Investigation Farhan Aslam,Sub-divisional officers of all circles,SHOs and police officers concerned participated in the meeting.

It was briefed about security arrangements for majalis and processions. DPO Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi directed the police officers to ensure the security of processions and majalis during Muharram.

There will be a complete ban on putting debris on the routes of the processions, he added.