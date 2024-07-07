Open Menu

Security For Muharram Reviewed

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Security for Muharram reviewed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi Sunday chaired a meeting to review security arrangement for Muharram.

SP Investigation Farhan Aslam,Sub-divisional officers of all circles,SHOs and police officers concerned participated in the meeting.

It was briefed about security arrangements for majalis and processions. DPO Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi directed the police officers to ensure the security of processions and majalis during Muharram.

There will be a complete ban on putting debris on the routes of the processions, he added.

Related Topics

Police Sunday All Muharram

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

9 hours ago
 Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

19 hours ago
 PTI's rally permission revocation purely administr ..

PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah

19 hours ago
 Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" ..

Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum

19 hours ago
 MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

19 hours ago
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

19 hours ago
 Peace vital for progress, economic development: Kh ..

Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..

19 hours ago
 Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

19 hours ago
 Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakist ..

Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19

19 hours ago
 Punjab Food department issues notification of flou ..

Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices

19 hours ago
 Police conduct sweeping search operations in diffe ..

Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan