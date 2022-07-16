UrduPoint.com

Security For PP-97 By-polls Fortified

Published July 16, 2022

Security for PP-97 by-polls fortified

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :The police beefed up security for by-election in PP-97, Jhumra, Faisalabad-I, which is scheduled for Sunday (July 17).

As many as 5,132 security personnel would perform duty at 168 polling stations in the constituency on the day.

A company of Pak Army and three companies of rangers would also be present in the constituency.

City Police Officer Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said on Saturday that 35 reserves would also be stand-by to cope with any untoward incident.

In addition, two reserves would accompany DSP Nishatabad, one reserves with SHOs of Nishatabad, Chak Jhumra and Sahianwala, each.

Police personnel would also accompany the presiding officers during collection of election material and transporting it to the respective polling stations.

