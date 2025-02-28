Open Menu

Security Force Personnel Among 9 Injured In Quetta Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2025 | 05:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) At least 9 people, including a personnel of the security force, were injured in a blast near Jan Muhammad Road, Quetta on Friday.

According to police sources, the blast occurred near a vehicle of the security Forces that was passing the Jan Muhammad Road.

As a result, a personnel of the security forces among 9 people sustained injuries on the spot.

The injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital Quetta's trauma center for treatment.

The injured were identified as a security personnel, Imran, civilian persons, including Muhammad Ishfaq, Muhammad Waqas, Muhammad Hashim, Muhibullah, Salahuddin, Shair Ali, Aleem Din and Muhammad Amir.

Law enforcement agencies cordoned off the entire area and started an investigation of the incident.

After the incident, Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar imposed an emergency in the main hospitals of the city and directed the concerned officials to provide the best medical aid facilities to the injured.

He strongly condemned the incident saying that such a cowardly attack could not weaken the morale of security forces and the public.

He said that the public stood with security forces to maintain durable peace after foiling nefarious designs of anti-peace elements.

