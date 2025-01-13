Security Forces Achieve Major Victory in Balochistan, Eliminating 27 Terrorists

(@FahadShabbir)

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi lauded the security forces for conducting a successful intelligence-based operation in the Kachhi area of Balochistan on Monday, resulting in the elimination of 27 terrorists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi lauded the security forces for conducting a successful intelligence-based operation in the Kachhi area of Balochistan on Monday, resulting in the elimination of 27 terrorists.

In a statement, the minister commended the forces for their bravery and skill, emphasizing the significance of this operation in dismantling terrorist activities in the region. "The security forces have achieved a major success by bringing 27 terrorists to their ignoble end," he remarked.

Naqvi expressed the nation's pride in the capabilities and valor of its security personnel. "The nation is undoubtedly proud of the capabilities and bravery of the security forces," he added, highlighting the collective gratitude of the country.

Acknowledging the critical role of security forces in ensuring peace in Balochistan, Naqvi stated, "Pakistan's brave security forces sent 27 terrorists to hell and crushed their evil plans." He also emphasized the unity of the nation with its forces, saying, "The nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the security forces for the establishment of peace in Balochistan."

The operation marks a significant step in thwarting the nefarious designs of terrorists and underscores the unwavering commitment of Pakistan’s security forces to maintain peace and stability in the region.