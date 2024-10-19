Security Forces Apprehend Five Khwarij In Pishin IBO
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 19, 2024 | 04:05 PM
ISPR says security forces during operation seize a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives including three suicide vests
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 19th, 2024) Five Khwarij have been apprehended by security forces in an intelligence based operation in Pishin District of Balochistan.
According to ISPR, security forces during the operation, also seized a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives including three suicide vests.
The apprehended Khwarij were involved in multiple terrorist attacks and were planning to target security forces as well as innocent civilians.
In another operation in District Zhob on 17th of this month, during a fire exchange with security forces, two Khwarij were killed. In ensuing sanitization of the area, weapons and ammunition were also recovered in large quantity.
In a statement, the ISPR reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to eradicate terrorism from the country and protect innocent civilians from this menace.
Recent Stories
Punjab govt decides to initiate artificial rainfall to combat air pollution
TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainment industry
Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attended Trans-Regional Seapower Symp ..
Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Dubai Customs Sign Strategic MoU ..
SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’S at an Unbeatable Price
PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance Evaluation Dashboard'
Realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your Flagship Choice?
Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmhouse
Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked
The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis' Property) Act 2024" pr ..
Pakistan, England to play third Test on Oct 24 in Rawalpindi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPC delegation calls on President SCCI14 seconds ago
-
Punjab govt decides to initiate artificial rainfall to combat air pollution10 minutes ago
-
Seven falcon hunters arrested near Chenab River10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan embassy in Brussels holds informative session on CS3D10 minutes ago
-
Three outlaws arrested10 minutes ago
-
Govt, IFAD, WFP, FAO committed to enhance food security, nutrition for underserved communities20 minutes ago
-
Minister Lanjar takes notice of 4 dead bodies of women20 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori stresses awareness of breast cancer20 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed, 2 female pillion riders injured in accident30 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi praises security forces for successful operations against "Fitna al Khawarij" Terror30 minutes ago
-
Wheat to be cultivated on five lakh acres in Khanewal30 minutes ago
-
Drizzle forecast in Karachi30 minutes ago