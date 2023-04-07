Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit Baloch National Army

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Inter-Services Public Relations said that he has been a hardcore militant as well as founder and leader of the banned outfit Baloch National Army, which came into being after amalgamation of Baloch Republican Army and United Baloch Army.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 7th, 2023) The security forces have successfully apprehended a high value target, Gulzar Imam alias Shambay in a high profile and a successful intelligence operation, lead by the intelligence agency.

Baloch National Army had been responsible for dozens of violent terrorist attacks in Pakistan including attacks on law enforcement agencies installations in Panjgur and Noshki.

Gulzar Imam also remained as Deputy to Brahamdagh Bugti in Baloch Republican Army till 2018.

He was instrumental in formation of Baloch Raji Aajoi Sangar and remained its operational head.

Gulzar Imam's visits to Afghanistan and India are also on record, his linkages with hostile intelligence agencies are being investigated.

The hostile intelligence agencies reportedly also tried to exploit him to work against the state of Pakistan and its national interests.

Gulzar Imam was apprehended after an innovatively conceived, carefully planned and meticulously executed operation, spanned over months over various geographical locations.

The arrest of Gulzar Imam Shambay is a serious blow to Baloch National Army as well as other militant groups, which have been attempting to destabilize the hard-earned peace in Balochistan.

Apprehension of a militant leader of this stature demonstrates the capability and resolve of law enforcement agencies to uproot the menace of terrorism as well as speaks volumes about the successes garnered through supreme sacrifices of unsung heroes.