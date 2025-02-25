Security Forces Arrested 20 Wanted During Operation In Lower Kurram
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2025 | 01:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Security forces have arrested 20 more wanted and suspected individuals during an ongoing operation against militants, according to Kohat Regional Police Officer (RPO) Abbas Majeed Marwat.
So far, a total of 85 suspects, including 57 wanted criminals, have been taken into custody.
The authorities have also recovered 83 machine guns, Kalashnikovs, 12 rifles, and hundreds of bullets.
Additionally, stolen goods from four looted trucks, including medicines and other essential items, have been recovered.
The operation is being carried out in Ochat, Bagan, Mandori, and surrounding areas of Lower Kurram.
Recent Stories
EU appoints new Special Representative for Central Asia
ADQ, Plenary Group establish infrastructure co-development, investment platform
Anthropic launches advanced AI hybrid reasoning model
Pension payments for February to be disbursed Thursday: GPSSA
UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme Committee meeting of Sheikha F ..
Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researchers say
Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trillion in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Dubai
Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Ministry of Defence teams during ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man kills brother for property in Haripur7 minutes ago
-
Tehsil chairman Haripur vows to promote sports27 minutes ago
-
CTO Zeeshan reviews traffic arrangements for visiting cricket team’s route27 minutes ago
-
Excise deptt brings vehicle services to Kachnar Park27 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad orders posting, transfer of two SSPs27 minutes ago
-
Pak EPA to provide plastic recycled products to combat plastic pollution37 minutes ago
-
Security forces arrested 20 wanted during operation in Lower Kurram37 minutes ago
-
Police arrested 2 injured robbers37 minutes ago
-
Police arrests 10 wanted criminals, seven court absconders47 minutes ago
-
KP Bar Council condemns abduction of lawyer Sardar Qaizar Khan Miankhel47 minutes ago
-
Legal reforms committee made to amend criminal laws47 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to witness pleasant Ramazan's first half as new rain spell enters from today: Director Met47 minutes ago