UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Security Forces Arrested Leader Of Extortionists In Bajaur

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 05:34 PM

Security forces arrested leader of extortionists in Bajaur

Security forces launch operation against extortionists in Bajaur district and manage to arrest a key leader of extortionists, a statement issued by Bajaur Scouts Headquarters Khar here on Thursday said

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Security forces launch operation against extortionists in Bajaur district and manage to arrest a key leader of extortionists, a statement issued by Bajaur Scouts Headquarters Khar here on Thursday said.

According Bajaur Scouts Headquarters Khar, Frontier Corps has launched an operation against extortionists in the district and a key leader of extortionists has been arrested in Mamond Tehsil. Frontier Corps has initiated the action against the extortionists in the light of public complaint and the action will continue till the extortionists are brought to justice in the district.

The statement did not name the arrested extortionist, but said an investigation had been launched and now action is being taken against more extortionists and their Names are being kept secret. On the other hand, the people of Bajaur have welcomed the operation launched by the Frontier Corps against the extortionists and expressed happiness over the arrest of the head of the extortionist group.

Recent Stories

PSM huge burden on taxpayers, says Hammad Azhar

14 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s Department of Culture honours win ..

21 minutes ago

Federal capital’s nine places to be sealed due t ..

34 minutes ago

Fire incident: Railways suspends 6 employees over ..

47 seconds ago

Sufficient oil stocks available, regular supply to ..

48 seconds ago

Wearing facemask termed compulsory in Hangu

50 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.