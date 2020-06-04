Security forces arrested leader of extortionists in Bajaur

Security forces launch operation against extortionists in Bajaur district and manage to arrest a key leader of extortionists, a statement issued by Bajaur Scouts Headquarters Khar here on Thursday said

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Security forces launch operation against extortionists in Bajaur district and manage to arrest a key leader of extortionists, a statement issued by Bajaur Scouts Headquarters Khar here on Thursday said.

According Bajaur Scouts Headquarters Khar, Frontier Corps has launched an operation against extortionists in the district and a key leader of extortionists has been arrested in Mamond Tehsil. Frontier Corps has initiated the action against the extortionists in the light of public complaint and the action will continue till the extortionists are brought to justice in the district.

The statement did not name the arrested extortionist, but said an investigation had been launched and now action is being taken against more extortionists and their Names are being kept secret. On the other hand, the people of Bajaur have welcomed the operation launched by the Frontier Corps against the extortionists and expressed happiness over the arrest of the head of the extortionist group.