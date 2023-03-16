UrduPoint.com

Security Forces Avert Obvious Terrorist Activity After Successful IBO In Chaman

Published March 16, 2023

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The Security Forces have carried out a successful Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) to search a suspected hideout of terrorists, linked with recent firing incidents on law enforcement agencies and civilians in Chaman area that helped avert obvious terrorist activity in urban areas like Quetta.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday, the IBO was conducted in general area Boghra Road, Chaman to search a suspected hideout of terrorists, also linked with the planting of improvised explosive devices in surrounding areas.

As a result of continuous technical Surveillance and Reconnaissance of the area, the location of the terrorists was identified, whereas the Security Forces along with the counter-terrorism department (CTD) were inducted.

Resultantly, while terrorists had already escaped, a huge cache of arms and ammunition including rockets, Improvised Explosive Devices and other accessories were recovered.

The ISPR said, "Pakistan Army in step with Nation, remains determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan."

