QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langau on Wednesday revealed that the security forces had busted an important network of terrorists in the province, arrested the head of the banned TTP's defense council, Nasrullah alias Maulvi Mansoor and commander, Idris.

He felicitated the security forces for foiling the plan to create a base for operating terrorist activities in Balochistan and the arrest of two commanders of terrorist organization.

The minister, who was flanked by spokesperson of Balochistan government, Shahid Rind, DIG Police Quetta, Aitzaz Goraya, said,”These terrorists have nothing to do with the rights of Balochistan. It is rather a nefarious attempt to spread terrorism on foreign agenda in the province.”

Mir Ziaullah said that there should be cleared that India was behind terrorist activities and which was also involved in such terrorism in Canada and America.

He said India had been spreading terrorism in Pakistan from Afghanistan since 20 years.

The minister urged the United Nations to impose restriction on India to eliminate the terrorist networking across the world for the sake of humanity.

In recent days, there has been a great success regarding eliminating terrorism as the law enforcement and intelligence agencies have conducted a complicated operation and the main terrorist commanders Nasrallah and Idris were arrested in the operation.

Mir Ziaullah urged the people of Balochistan to recognize such elements and their nefarious designs.

He added that innocent people were being misled and taken to the mountains and being engaged in terrorist activities.

The minister said that “my message to the people of Balochistan is that the youth who have gone to the mountains have been misled and misguide by anti-state elements."

He said that Pakistan was our homeland and we should support the security forces to maintain law and order in the country.

The ambitions of the enemy were to push our country into terrorism and all of the security forces of the country jointly thwarted the plans of the terrorists financed by RAW, he said, adding the the Indian intelligence agency's agents were misleading the innocent people to kill the local people and sabotage the peace of the country.

The minister said that some of our misguided people were also harming their families.

He said that our security agencies had proved their abilities and nabbed the masterminds of the terrorists group.

Later, he portrayed the video statement of terrorist Nasrullah. Nasrullah Mehsud said in his video statement, that India was behind the whole system of TTP, financing their terrorist activities.

TTP leader, Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud visited the Indian Embassy in Kabul and met with the officials of the terrorist agency 'RAW', he added.

The Afghan government was not only providing financial support to the TTP but also providing them training and manpower, the TTP leader said.

The arrested terrorist said, Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud and his wife used bomb-proof vehicles and gave fatwas to send others' children to heaven by making suicide attacks.

Terrorist, Nasrallah said "I am from tribe Mehsud and I want to draw the attention of all the tribes that they should also ask from Mufti Noor Wali why only children of other tribes are killed in terrorist operations."

He added that the nefarious purposes of the anti-Pakistan forces were being fulfilled by unjustly killing the children of other tribes.

The terrorist Nasrallah said even today, 70 to 80 percent of Mehsuds were commanders in some capacity in the TTP.

He said that all the leadership of TTP including Mufti Noor Wali were stayed in Afghanistan adding all commanders of TTP were roaming freely in Afghanistan while BLA, Majeed Brigade commander, Bashir Zaib was also in Afghanistan, adding they all were meeting with RAW’s agents.

Mufti Noor Wali also met with Bashir Zaib at the Indian Embassy, he added.

The arrested terrorist expressed his shame for his past life and asked for forgiveness from Allah and the people and said that the targets of the BLA and TTP coalition was kidnapping for ransom and missing people.

Terrorist Nasrullah Alias Maulvi Mansoor revealed that many 'missing' people were in Afghanistan, adding BLA-TTP alliance aimed to create a narrative of missing persons by kidnapping for ransom.

The terrorists group attacked on Chinese nationals to sabotage the Pakistan-China friendship and CPEC project, he added.

Nasrullah said that at the time of his arrest, he was working as the head of the TTP Shura Defense Commission, and was centrally controlling all military, financial and economic affairs.