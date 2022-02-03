UrduPoint.com

Security Forces Conduct IBO In North Waziristan, Recover Weapons, Explosives

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2022 | 09:41 PM

The Security Forces on Thursday conducted an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Ghulam Khan Khel area of North Waziristan District, on reports of a terrorists' hide out in the area and recovered huge cache of weapons and explosives

During search of the area, large quantity of weapons, ammunition and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were recovered from the terrorists' hide out, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The recovered weapons and ammunition included Sub Machine Guns, Hand Grenades, RPG-7 rockets, IEDs, material used in preparation of IEDs, communication equipment and hundreds of multiple calibre rounds.

