Security forces conducted 127 intelligence-base operations, killed 47 terrorists

Security forces conducted 127 intelligence-based operations during a month and killed 47 terrorists during these operations conducted in Khyber, Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, North Waziristan, Tang, South Waziristan and Chitral.

In the operation against the terrorists, a huge amount of arms and explosives were recovered. During one month, 3,580 SMGs, 1,673 miscellaneous ammunition, 5,580 rifles, 422 heavy machine guns, 116 pistols, 66 rocket launchers, 50 hand grenades, 29 mortar shells and 12 kilos of explosives including three IDs were recovered, the released said.

