UrduPoint.com

Security Forces Distribute Eid Clothing Among Children In Villages Of SW

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Security forces distribute Eid clothing among children in villages of SW

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :The security forces have distributed Eid clothes among children and Holy Quran in Masajid in different Pak-Afghan bordering areas near Angoor Adda.

The Eid clothes were distributed among the deserving children and Holy Quran in Masajid of different areas including Shaheedan and Zamajan villages of Barmal Tehsil of Lower South Waziristan.

The security officials, on this occasion, said the distribution of free clothes among the children was aimed to bring the joy of Eid-ul-Fitr to them.

The residents of the area expressed special gratitude for the cooperation of the security forces and said that they would continue to support the security forces in the area.

The local people said that they would not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the establishment of peace and no one would be allowed to spread terrorism and chaos in the area.

The security forces and the tribal leaders have rendered a lot of sacrifices for the country and the region which could not be forgotten under any circumstances.

The locals said that they would continue this series of cooperation with the Pakistan Army, FC South and other security agencies.

Related Topics

Pakistan South Waziristan Army

Recent Stories

&#039;Kalamon Publishing&#039; launches online sto ..

&#039;Kalamon Publishing&#039; launches online store

31 minutes ago
 Türkiye launches &#039;IMECE&#039; Earth observat ..

Türkiye launches &#039;IMECE&#039; Earth observation satellite into space

46 minutes ago
 Baniyas, Al Ain Clubs win big at Jiu-Jitsu Preside ..

Baniyas, Al Ain Clubs win big at Jiu-Jitsu President‘s Cup Under-16 and Under- ..

46 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls on G7 Countries to ..

COP28 President-Designate calls on G7 Countries to deliver on a practical and in ..

1 hour ago
 First Security Group contributes AED1 million towa ..

First Security Group contributes AED1 million towards ‘1 Billion Meals Endowme ..

2 hours ago
 Arab India Spices contributes AED5 million to supp ..

Arab India Spices contributes AED5 million to support ‘1 Billion Meals Endowme ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.