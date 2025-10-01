Open Menu

Security Forces Distribute School Supplies In Swat

Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Security forces distribute school supplies in Swat

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The security forces, alongside their efforts to ensure peace and security in the tribal districts, are also focusing on the welfare of the people, particularly the education and training of the youth.

As part of this initiative, officers of the Pak Army here on Wednesday visited Government Girls Primary School in Peer Patay village of Kamalay.

During the visit, they distributed school bags, stationery, sketchbooks, painting colors, and other essential supplies among the students.

Local elders appreciated the knowledge-friendly approach of the security forces and expressed gratitude for their keen interest in the education and upbringing of children.

