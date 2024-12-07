Open Menu

Security Forces Eliminate 22 Militants, Six Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom In KP Operations

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 07, 2024 | 06:33 PM

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP operations

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) says clearance operations are underway in areas to eliminate any remaining terrorists

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2024) The security forces conducted three separate operations in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killed 22 militants while six soldiers embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

The military’s media wing said that on December 6 and 7, security forces neutralized 22 militants during three separate operations in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In the first operation, intelligence-based action was carried out in the Gul Imam area of Tank district following reports of militant presence.

Security forces effectively targeted the enemy hideout, resulting in the elimination of nine militants and the injury of six others, who were subsequently apprehended.

The second operation took place in North Waziristan where 10 militants were killed while the third clash occurred in the Thal district when militants attempted to attack a security forces checkpoint.

During the exchange of fire in Thal, three militants were killed and six soldiers embraced martyrdom.

The ISPR further stated that the clearance operations are underway in the areas to eliminate any remaining terrorists.

